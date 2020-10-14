Virginia Kelly

Kelly
Virginia Flynn Kelly, formally of New York City, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and her parents Marie and Ronald. Survived by her two daughters, Donna Kelly and Gina Shaffer, she is also proud grandmother of 3 and great grandmother of 6.
Private services will be held at Cape May Veteran's Cemetery in Cape May, New Jersey.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL (904) 288-0025.
Please sign the guestbook at hgmandarin.com
.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com