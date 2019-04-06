|
|
MUSIAL
Funeral Mass for Mrs. Virginia Mae Musial, 93, will be held at 10:00a.m. Monday in Assumption Catholic Church with Father Frederick R. Parke, Celebrant. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery. Born April 23, 1925 in Leechburg, PA, Mrs. Musial died Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Longwood, FL. Survivors include two daughters, Dorothy Buzzell and Barbara Smith; a son, Kenneth Musial; a sister, Irene Stahr; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., where friends may call on Sunday.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 6, 2019