|
|
WOOD
Virginia Mae Morris Wood, 96, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019, All Saints' Day. Virginia was born September 16, 1923 in Andrews, South Carolina, to the late Levi Ira Morris and Hattie Pearl Hathcock Morris. After moving up and down the east coast, while her father worked with the railroad, her family settled in Portsmouth, Virginia where she graduated high school. Following high school, she worked at a local bank and for the Clerk of the Court. She taught dance at the USO where she met her future husband James A. Wood. They married in 1953 and moved to Atlantic Beach, Florida in 1961 where they joined St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach. Virginia and her family have been faithful and active members ever since. Virginia taught Children's Sunday School, was active in Church Women United, participated in the St. Monica's Guild, the annual fundraiser Incredible Edibles as well as other church activities. She was also active in the community by driving patients to doctors' appointments and cancer treatments, delivering Meals on Wheels and was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mrs. Wood loved her God, church and community and selflessly used her time, talents and compassion to serve in any capacity that she could. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Fleet Landing for their care and compassion. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Jim; a sister, Evelyn Perryman and other dear family members. Survivors include her son, Robert Wood (Cindy); loving granddaughter, Kristin Wood; three great grandsons whom she adored, Hunter, Jackson and Charlie; one sister, Betty Pearl Lennon; numerous loving nieces, nephews, other loving family and dear friends. She most especially loved her church family. A Celebration of Life with Communion will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, November 9, at St. Paul's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 465 11th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250, with The Rev. Louanne Loch, officiant, The Rev. Penny Pfab and Deacon Bill Carroll, assisting. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the Stormes Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested in her memory to the St. Paul's By-the-Sea Foundation Fund.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019