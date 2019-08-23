|
|
McAllister
Virginia Harvard McAllister passed away suddenly July 07, 2019 at Baptist South Hospital.
She is survived by her two children, Michael S Burns and Lisa B Wood and a son-in-law, Gene B Wood and two grandchildren, Jordan B Wood (Roki) and Jarrod B Wood and a nephew, Adam H McCrimmon.
Virginia was born in Americus Georgia to Grover C Harvard and Florence M Harvard. G. C. was a Master Craftsman carpenter during his life and has done the pews, altars, doors and kitchens from Ortega to Ponte Vedra and Georgia. His company was Harvard Millworks. A contribution from their family consisting of a library and other assets actually changed the name of 'New College' to 'Harvard University', Cambridge, Massachusetts.
By the age of eight, Virginia had already lost a baby brother and a baby sister. Her sister, having fallen out of the car to her death, on a family picnic. These incidents would mold & shape Virginia into the strong woman she later became...
She graduated from Lee High School in 1956 and later attended the University of Florida, before marrying Marshall A Burns. While married to Marshall, in their early years, while he was attending medical school in New Orleans at Tulane, she became a mother of two and also taught mentally challenged and handicapped children. While she was establishing her home in New Orleans, she used her excellent seamstress skills that her beloved Mom-Mom taught her and she often sewed matching outfits for her son and husband.
They later moved to Ohio, where Marshall was in the Air Force and she tended to the house and grew a magnificent garden. Later they moved to Jacksonville, Florida and she was a doting wife, an interior decorator and a floral designer, all while being a room mother to both children and cooking gourmet meals for her husband and entertaining her husbands colleagues. She and Marshall were married for 16 years.
After her marriage ended, she went back to school and earned her Masters Degree. She was on the Deans List all during her education and never received a mark below an A+.
She became employed at Charter Oil Company as a System Coordinator Analysis until they dissolved the company.
Later she married Robert C McAllister, of whom owned and operated 'Toy Parade' in Lakewood, since the 1960's. He passed away two years after their marriage.
In the eighties she helped legal immigrants how to get situated in America, finding them jobs, shelter and furniture.
In the nineties she went on to teach illiterate Americans how to read and write.
She studied many languages in her life and nearly became fluent in the Korean language.
Her true love was good food; hanging on the phone with her son in law for hours. Always trying to per•fect a recipe.
She loved crossword puzzles. She was always seeking out the hardest ones.
She leaves behind her two best friends. Charles and Yutiko Deming, of whom she's been best friends with since the eighties. Upon hearing of her death, Charles called her, "An Angel!"...
She leaves behind a legacy. Her children, grandchildren and son in law and nephew will forever miss her. Our loss is heavens gain...
She was buried in a private ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019