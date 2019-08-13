|
|
Stokes
Virginia Ruth Stokes, age 90, passed away August 13, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Virginia was born on October 27, 1928 in Todd County, Kentucky to Richard Hyams and Hessie Collins Hyams. Virginia was a longtime member of Evangel Temple Assembly of God. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and she will be deeply and sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 5755 Ramona Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205. Pastor Garry Wiggins will serve as officiant. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019