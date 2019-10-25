Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Fleming Island, FL
1927 - 2019
Virginia Schmidt Obituary
Schmidt
Virginia Theresa Schmidt, of Green Cove Springs, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 10,1927. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth. She is survived by her children Robert Schmidt, Kathy (Richard) Price, Glenn (Theresa) Schmidt, John (Alisa) Schmidt, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 31st at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Fleming Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart or Vitas Health Care 100 Whetstone Place, St. Augustine FL 32086.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
