Virginia "Jenny" Sykes Sims passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019, at the age of 92.She was a Jacksonville native and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. Jenny was a past member of American Business Women and the Jacksonville Chapter of Executive Women. She was a dedicated volunteer, including 25 years at TPC, and numerous years at the World Golf Village and Brooks Rehabilitation. Jenny was a member of the Getaway Sams Camping Club, La Tea Da Red Hat Society, and Saint Paul's Episcopal Church. She loved golf, reading, and traveling. She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Clarence "Jack" Sims; and is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Sims Garrett (Michael); four grandchildren, Christopher, Carrie, Clay and Cory; seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members. Memorial services will be held on August 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 5616 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville 32207. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
