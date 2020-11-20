1/1
Virginia Waldon
1929 - 2020
Waldon
Virginia Elizabeth Waldon, age 90, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-children and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4 PM-7 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 AM in the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Interment held in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVR-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church
