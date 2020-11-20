Waldon
Virginia Elizabeth Waldon, age 90, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020. She is survived by her children; grandchildren; great-children and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 4 PM-7 PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24, at 10:00 AM in the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Interment held in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. HOLMES-GLOVR-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
