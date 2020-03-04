Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Vivian Teague
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Funeral services for Mrs. Vivian Elaine Teague, widow of Carroll Glen Teague, will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South, with Pastor Chris Hopkins of First Christian Church of the Beaches officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. Born in Jacksonville to Carrie and Duncan Giddens, Mrs. Teague died Monday, March 2, 2020, in a local hospital. She was a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and the retired owner of Pro Marketing Associates. Survivors include two daughters, Candace E. (Richard) Everling of Jacksonville and Kathryn K. (Steve) Lanham of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a son, Wes (Arlyne) Markham of Atlantic Beach, Florida; and four grandchildren, Josh Everling, Blake Teague, Ashley Whitworth, and Olivia Markham. Mrs. Teague will be deeply missed by her family. The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
