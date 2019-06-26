ANDRES

Vivian Elizabeth (Davis) Andres of Seymour, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on June 24, 2019. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Seymour. Vivian was the bond that held her family together for sixty-six years of numerous moves across the country, across generations, and across diverse cultures and backgrounds. She was successful as a faithful wife, creative homemaker, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She easily made new friends wherever the moves took her family during her husband's career. She loved life, smiled easily, laughed readily, and was a great cook and baker. Vivian will be missed by all those who were blessed with her friendship and love. Vivian was preceded in death by her son Matthew L. Andres, her parents Erma Elizabeth Davis and Robert W. Davis Sr., and brothers, Robert Jr and Charlie Davis. She is survived by her husband John R. Andres, son Gary M. Andres Sr. and daughter-in-law Sharon, daughter Valerie L. Andres, son Bret C. Andres and life spouse Pam Rieley, grandchildren Jon, Virgil, Michael, Leha, Elizabeth, and Gary Jr., three great-grandchildren, sister Jeanette and husband Milton Tooke, sister-in-law Jean Davis, numerous nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Charlie and Mary Ann Blankenship. A memorial will be said in her honor at a later date, with arrangements made by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 26 to June 27, 2019