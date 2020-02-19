|
|
Hardy
The funeral service for Vivian Gayle Hardy will be held at 1PM, Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at the First Missionary Baptist Church (Fernandina Beach) 20 South 9th Street FERNANDINA BEACH, FL 32034. The visitation will be 5- 7 PM, Friday, February 21st, 2020 at the Funerals by T.S. Warden Fernandina Beach 410 Beech Street Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery. Please sign the family guest book and view the video tribute @www.tswarden.com.
Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main St, 765-1234
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020