Phillips
Vivian Lucille (Wilkes) Phillips, passed away Monday, Sept. 23rd in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 98. Born in Toombs County, Georgia on August 3, 1921, Mrs. Phillips was predeceased by her husband Horace Austin Phillips and her daughter, Evelyn Barnes (Colin). She is survived by her son, Robert Wayne Phillips (Sheri) and grandsons, Donald Steven Charlton and Richard Barnes, and granddaughter Kay McCain (Danny).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 p.m. at Toombs County Funeral Home, 211 W. Liberty Street, Lyons, Georgia with visitation shortly prior beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Providence Church Cemetery, Providence Church Road, Toombs County, Georgia.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019