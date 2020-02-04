|
White
Vivian Sheppard White, a resident of 2164 West 1st Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32209 passed away January 31, 2020.
Mrs. White leaves to cherish her memory sons and daughters: Willie B. White Jr. (Patricia), Mona Youngblood (Chris), John White, Jimmie White, Carla White, Shawn White (Yvonne), Reba White (Scott), Alphea White, Vickie Jackson (Tyrone); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family, and sorrowing friends.
Mrs. White may be viewed Friday, February 7, 2020, at Asbury Christian Church, 1075 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32209, from 4:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Asbury Christian Church and the interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020