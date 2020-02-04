Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Asbury Christian Church
1075 Almeda Street
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Asbury Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Sheppard White

Add a Memory
Vivian Sheppard White Obituary
White
Vivian Sheppard White, a resident of 2164 West 1st Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32209 passed away January 31, 2020.
Mrs. White leaves to cherish her memory sons and daughters: Willie B. White Jr. (Patricia), Mona Youngblood (Chris), John White, Jimmie White, Carla White, Shawn White (Yvonne), Reba White (Scott), Alphea White, Vickie Jackson (Tyrone); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, church family, and sorrowing friends.
Mrs. White may be viewed Friday, February 7, 2020, at Asbury Christian Church, 1075 Almeda Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32209, from 4:00 p.m. Until 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Asbury Christian Church and the interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -