Howard
Vivian Wilson Howard was born July 31, 1922, in Jacksonville, Florida to the parents of Leroy and Carrie Wilson.
Mrs. Howard was a graduate of the Stanton Class of 1942, she continued her education and received a degree in Funeral Service. During her long career in funeral service, she served the Duval, Clay, Nassau, and Baker County area for over 60 years.
Mrs. Howard was a member of Mt. Zion A. M. E. Church, Jacksonville, Florida.
A beautiful life of 97 years ended on May 25, 2020, when the Lord reached down in his garden and plucked his Angel and called her home.
Mrs. Vivian as she was known to her family and dear friends is survived by her devoted, son: Emory O. Howard Jr.; grandchildren: Andrew Q. Howard, Brandon J. Howard, Monet S. Yarbrough, Danielle Smith; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Howard may be viewed Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, 3811 St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, FL, from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm.
Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Mt. Zion A. M. E. Church Cemetery, Vinson Lane, Jacksonville, FL32207.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 30, 2020.