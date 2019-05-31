|
Hoffman
Vivien "Pat" Hoffman, died May 29, 2019. She was born in Jacksonville, January 9, 1931 and Retired from Fla. Christian Center after 20 years of service. She was member of Sovereign Grace Family Church, formerly known as Forest Christian Church. Predeceased by a daughter, Connie Hoffman Robbins, and son, Johnny Hoffman, Jr.,and a grandson, Brian Hoffman. Survivors include a son, Mark Hoffman (Sandy), One grandson, Brad Hoffman(China), A great-granddaughter, Nevaeh, two great-grandsons, Gage and Omey; and a brother, Roy Brooks. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206, with Rev. Keith Foskey officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. A private interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
