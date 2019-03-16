ANDERSON

Our beloved Mimi (Voncile), passed into the glory of the Lord on the morning of March 10, 2019. Leaving behind to morn her are, her devoted children, Danny Anderson (Mary) and Nancy Skenes (Matthew); grandchildren, Hailee White (Wesley White), Lindsey Scott (Clark Scott), Melissa Skenes Bonfad(Rudimar Bonfada), Zach Skenes, and Ivan Skenes; great-grandchildren, Sophia Webb, Eliot White, Victoria Bonfada, and Dominic Bonfada, as well as many other family members and dear friends. She is preceded in death by her loving Honey (Ed) Anderson.

Mimi was born on July 12th 1934 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the oldest child of Clifford Crawford and Lottie Belle Crawford (Carroll). Mimi grew up in the Springfield area of town, she was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High. While at Andrew Jackson she met the love of her life Ed Anderson. They would go on the have 63 wonderful years together full of family, friends and endless adventures. Ed and Voncile married in 1953 and had their first child, a son, Danny in November 1954 and their second child, a daughter, Nancy in July of 1958. Mimi was a stay at home mother and wife and took great pride in caring for her family and home. She was the perfect hostess, anyone who attended one of her many events both large and small enjoyed her warmth and great food.

She and Honey joined many social groups, the Shriners, the 39er's, a group of friends that met monthly for years to celebrate friendship, family, and never aging beyond the age of 39. They were also proud members of the Champagne Gators, Nutty Buddies, and Good Sam. Mimi was a devoted Bunco player, meeting with the same group of women for over thirty years.

Over the years, Honey and Mimi travelled the USA and the world with their various clubs and friends, but the times that gave them the deepest joy was spent with family. Mimi loved being surrounded by her family, celebrating birthday and holidays, or just sitting on the back porch drinking a beer and sharing a laugh.

The one role Mimi truly loved and was the "world greatest" at was being a grandma and great-grandma. She made every holiday, birthday, special occasion or just Sunday afternoon around the pool into a joyful event for her grandchildren. She adored them and they felt and return that love to her.

We have had the honor and joy of knowing her, loving her and sharing life with her and we are now thankful in knowing she is with her Honey and no longer in pain. A service to honor her life will be held at the Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207 on March 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers we ask that a donation be made to Community Hospice of Jacksonville or the Alzheimer's Organization @

