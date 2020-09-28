Monaghan
W. Patrick Monaghan, Ph.D., 76, of Yulee, Florida died on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Raised in Ashtabula, Ohio, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman when he was 17 years old. He served at various Naval Hospitals, Dispensaries, and naval amphibious units before being commissioned as an officer in 1969. For 15 months he served in S. Vietnam, attached to the III Marine Amphibious Force, 1st Marine Division and the USS Sanctuary (AH 17) as a blood bank/clinical laboratory officer. While in the Navy, he earned both a Master's degree in Immunology and a Doctorate degree in Hematology from Bowling Green State University (BGSU), Bowling Green, Ohio.
Assignments in Bethesda, Maryland, included the National Naval Medical Center Blood Bank and Transfusion Service and the Uniformed Services University (USUHS), School of Medicine as the Assistant Dean for Graduate and Continuing Education. After retiring from active duty, he returned to USUHS Graduate School of Nursing. He relocated to Florida and continued to teach and do clinical research in graduate anesthesia programs at Florida International University and the University of North Florida. He was a Professor and Director of Research at the University of Florida, College of Medicine, Anesthesiology Department, for 9 years before retiring. In retirement he devoted time to veterans' service groups, including being chairman of the Veterans Council for Nassau County and mentoring in the Veterans Treatment Court. For professional and personal accomplishments, Dr. Monaghan was inducted into the Distinguished Alumni of both Old Dominion University and BGSU, and into the Harbor High School's Hall of Fame, Ashtabula, Ohio. He was awarded several military awards, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with bronze star, Department of Defense Commendation Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, and the Armed Services Blood Program's Lifetime Achievement Award. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and June, two brothers, Daniel and Charles, and a sister Frances. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Gustafson, and children Mr. Ian (Marla Dedmon) Monaghan and Dr. Erin "Mimi" Monaghan, granddaughter Bronwyn Ella Monaghan-Keys, grandson Liam Patrick Monaghan and another grandson on the way.
Dr. Monaghan will be inurned at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Vietnam Veterans of America or the veterans' group of your choice that provides essential support to those who have served. Sympathy may be expressed online at www.oxleyheard.com
