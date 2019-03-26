CASON

Wade "Chic" Hampton Cason III

June 4, 1933 – March 22, 2019

All stories have a beginning and for Wade "Chic" Hampton Cason III, the first words were written in a small house on June 4, 1933 beside the railroad tracks in Folkston, GA, his mom's hometown.

Chic would be the first of Grace and Hamp's three sons. Economics -the nation was in the throes of the Great Depression – determined the birthplace would not be a hospital though one was near their Jacksonville home. Chic's brothers, Michael and Richard (Mike and Dick) were born in Jacksonville, where dad worked at The Florida Times-Union. Times had improved.

As the years went on, Chic and his brothers would join their dad and uncle, Wilton Cason, at the TU. When his brothers moved onto other cities and careers, Chic followed his dad and uncle and stayed at the TU until retirement shared with wife Doreen (also a TU employee) in 1999.

Though his dad and uncle rose to top composing room jobs, their protégé would climb a few more rungs. Chic's 48-year career was Horatio Algeresque - paperboy to printer to vice president/production director. But it wasn't all deadlines and meetings. Prior to and during the newspaper years, he found time to win diving trophies at Lee High School, join the U.S. Navy, marry, cut office birthday cakes, golf a lot, party more and raise an extended family.

But it has been projects that set him apart – there were the boating years, the quail farm years, the gardening years, and more notably the Christmas House years, which ran out in 2018. Add in his love of the Gators with the tribute pole in the front yard, his fondness for NASCAR and the countless hours he spent accomplishing handyman tasks for Fairways Forest neighbors in the spirit of the Lord he loved. There are countless other details that made Chic the man he was until his journey ended March 22, 2019.

Those who will miss him most are wife Doreen, step-children Holly Hoover, Sewall's Point; Larry Sharkey (Chasity and daughter Danielle), Melbourne, and Craig; granddaughter, Hunter Hoover-Watson, Paris; son Kenneth Warnell, Maryville, Tn.; aunt, Margaret Perdue; brothers, Michael Cason, Carrollton, GA. and Richard, Pinehurst, NC; nephews, Rick ((Mandy and daughter Isabel) Cason, Orlando. Joey Cason (Shelia) St. Simons, GA, David Cason (Tracie) Bethlehem, GA ; and the cousins he was closest to, Carolyn Grafton (Don), Fernandina Beach; Gloria Anne Taylor, Camilla, GA; Rosilyn Harvey; Robert (Carolyn) Perdue; and Rochelle (Mike) Williams. Also brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Bonita Shea and the feral cat, Tom, that chose him.

Viewing will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Fort Caroline Presbyterian Church, 3754 University Club Blvd.,, with the service to follow at 1 p.m. The Rev. Mr. Sam Souers will preside. Burial will be at Pineview Cemetery in Folkston, GA later in the afternoon.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 26, 2019