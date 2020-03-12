Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Harris

Add a Memory
Wallace Harris Obituary
Harris
Wallace B. Harris passed away on March 7, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mr. Harris will rest in the chapel on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -