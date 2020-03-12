|
Harris
Wallace B. Harris passed away on March 7, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel, 1504 Gandy Street. The late Mr. Harris will rest in the chapel on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020