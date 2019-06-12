Townsend

Walter (Wretha) Mae Townsend (Nee: Cherry), (Jefferson), 82, passed away on June 9, 2019.

Wretha was born on July 12, 1936, the fourth of seven children, to Walter Cherry, Jr. and Della Mae Cherry (Nee: Clayton/Fredricks) in Andersonville, GA. Wretha was raised in Jacksonville, FL where she attended Duval County Schools.

Wretha was a 37-year resident of Spring Valley, NY. She worked as Dietician with Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY before obtaining an assembly line position with Wyeth Aherst Pharmaceutical Laboratory (formerly Lederle Laboratories, a division of American Cyanamid). Wretha's career at Wyeth spanned 29 years and she retired in 1993 as a Buyer/Planner. During this time, she attended Rockland Community College; and obtained her realtor license.

Wretha began her walk with God at the age of 10. She was an inactive member of the Order of the Eastern Star (O.E.S.). She was a member of First Baptist Church in Spring Valley, NY, First Baptist Church West in Charlotte, NC, and Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. At all her "church homes," Wretha served in various auxiliaries, including Choir Member, Usher, Floral Club, Church Scholarship Committee, Missionary and Sunday School Teachers. Wretha had a God-given passion to serve.

Wretha was predeceased by her father, Walter Cherry, Jr., her mother, Della Mae (Clayton/Fredricks) Cherry; four siblings: Minnie Sue (Cherry) Jones, Willie Jessie Cherry, James Alfred Cherry, and Rosa Mae (Cherry) Walker; two sons: Sydney Lee Townsend, Jr. and Bryan Michael Townsend. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Sydney Townsend, Sr., four daughters: Trudy Jones (Edward), Casandra Haskins (Rick), Richmond, VA; Cynthia Townsend, Raleigh, NC; Adrienne Kaambo (Edwin), Powder Springs, GA; one son: Bernard Townsend (Angela), Mint Hill, NC; 13 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; one brother: Eddie Frank Cherry, Boston, MA; one sister: Angie Lee Golden (Early), Riverside, CA; one daughter-in-law: Francine Townsend, Spring Valley, NY; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 381 Crestdale Road, Matthews, NC 28105. A viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Service: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Internment at Forest Lawn West, 4601 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208, Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28216, will be serving the Townsend Family.

