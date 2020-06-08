Snow
Walter A. Snow, Jr., Ph.D. was born 12/02/1941 in Paterson NJ, to the late Walter A. Snow, Sr., & Ann (Bonine) Snow. He died 5/21/2020 in hospice following a stroke in Jacksonville, FL.
A graduate of Cornell & Penn State, Dr. Snow was a senior computer scientist with the IRS for 20 years. Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Christa Y. Zwingle, and his brother, Dr. Chet Snow (Kallista), of Sedona, AZ.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are currently planned. Donations may be made to https://www.bayarealyme.org/get-involved/donate/
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.