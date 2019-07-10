|
|
Bell
The memorial service for Attorney Walter Bell, Jr. will be held 10 AM Saturday, July 13th, 2019 at the Greater Grant Memorial AME Church 5533 Gilchrist Road. The visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, July 12th, 2019 at the mortuary 4315 North Main St. Interment private.
Please sign the family guest book @ www.tswarden.com. Arrangements in care of Tyrone S. Warden, FDIC, 4315 N. Main Street, 765-1234
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019