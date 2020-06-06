Craft
Walter (Walt) Joseph Craft passed in peace to eternal life on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 80, at the Diamond Assisted Living Facility, Green Cove Springs, FL. A resident of Jacksonville, FL, Walter was born on March 14, 1940, to Lilly Mae and James Craft in Prince Edward County, VA. After graduation from high school, Walter served in the US Army. He moved to Jacksonville to work for Offshore Power Systems and later retired from Career Source. He obtained his master's degree from the University of North Florida and was known for his meticulous detail and methodical work ethic. He was a member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Callahan, FL. Walter was an avid lover of golf, fishing who also enjoyed time spent with his co-workers and friends. He was affectionately known as 'Wally J', recognized for cooking deep-fried Cajun turkeys at Thanksgiving and Christmas. No one who met Walt forgot his joyous laugh and love for people. Walter's memory is cherished by his sisters, Nora Lewis, Greensboro, NC, and Helen Bishop, Winston-Salem, NC. Caregiver Rev. Marva T. Mitchell, Jacksonville, FL, and many dear friends. The Memorial Service is Monday, June 8, 2020, 10:30 AM at Naugle Funeral Home, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207, and burial at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.