ENNIS
Walter "Joe" Ennis, 80, devoted husband, loving dad and proud Papa went to be with the lord on February 13, 2019. He was born to Erasmus and Bessie Ennis in Glenwood, GA on July 20, 1938. He was a member of San Juan del Rio Catholic Church and served 7 yrs in the Marine Reserves. He went on to work for State Farm, Honeywell and Ring Power where he retired from after 27yrs. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandi; two sons, Rick (Marissa) and Michael (Gina); four grandkids, Chase, Jake, Joseph and Bella; sister, Marcia Butler and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jax., FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joe's memory to Community Hospice.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 15, 2019