1/
Walter Evans Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Smith
Walter Evans Smith, retired priest of the Episcopal Church and distinguished Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA, on August 5th at the age of 87. He was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Jacksonville, graduated from Robert E Lee HS, W&L University and Virginia Theological Seminary. During his years as a therapist, he continued his work in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta as Clergy Associate for All Saints' Church. Survived by his children and their families: Howard and Lisa Smith, Carson and Davis; Steve and Meg Austin Smith, Isabelle and Ansley; Daryl Smith O'Hare and Michael O'Hare, Kira and Aidan. Predeceased by sister Ann Smith Haynes, and survived by his sisters Amanda Craven and Marion Latham, nieces Priscilla, Elizabeth, and nephews Michael, Thomas, William, and Edward. Donations can be made in his memory to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens (https://atlantabg.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial-gifts/ ) or All Saints' Episcopal Church Community Ministries (https://allsaintsatlanta.org/service/community-ministries). Longform of the obituary can be found here: https://www.csog.com/obit/walter-evans-smith/
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved