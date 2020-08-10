Smith
Walter Evans Smith, retired priest of the Episcopal Church and distinguished Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, passed away peacefully in Atlanta, GA, on August 5th at the age of 87. He was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Jacksonville, graduated from Robert E Lee HS, W&L University and Virginia Theological Seminary. During his years as a therapist, he continued his work in the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta as Clergy Associate for All Saints' Church. Survived by his children and their families: Howard and Lisa Smith, Carson and Davis; Steve and Meg Austin Smith, Isabelle and Ansley; Daryl Smith O'Hare and Michael O'Hare, Kira and Aidan. Predeceased by sister Ann Smith Haynes, and survived by his sisters Amanda Craven and Marion Latham, nieces Priscilla, Elizabeth, and nephews Michael, Thomas, William, and Edward. Donations can be made in his memory to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens (https://atlantabg.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial-gifts/
) or All Saints' Episcopal Church Community Ministries (https://allsaintsatlanta.org/service/community-ministries
). Longform of the obituary can be found here: https://www.csog.com/obit/walter-evans-smith/
