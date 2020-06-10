Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Walter Gregory Allen, Jr.

Dr. Allen passed peacefully on May 26, 2020. He was born August 8, 1924, to Walter Gregory Allen, Sr., and Ruth Woody Allen in Lafayette, Alabama. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years JoAnn Long Allen, daughters; Vivian Allen-Parido, Janet Allen-Henry, and two daughters by a previous marriage, Carol Johnson and Marty Ritter. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, the closest of whom were Frankie, Carl and Scott Wiggins. Dr. Allen moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1928 with his parents and his brother, John Edward Allen, all of whom have predeceased him. He attended Suwanee Military Academy from 1939 to 1942. Subsequently, he studied at West Point from 1942-44. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps in World War II as a Meteorologist from 1944 to1946. After his honorable discharge, he helped his father to develop St. Nicholas Shopping Center and St. Nicholas Medical Center and served on the Board of Directors at Colonial Properties, until 1992. From 1964 to 1974 he commuted to the University of Florida and earned his M.B.A. and Doctorate in Education. In addition to his business career as a Real Estate Broker and officer of Colonial Properties, he was a Professor at Jones Business College, Edwards Waters College, and Florida Community College both North and Kent campuses. He was Department Chairman for Jones College from 1967 to 1971. He was Coordinator of Business Administration from 1972 to 1978 at Florida Community College. From 1978 to 1991 he was a Professor of Economics and Management. He was a member of numerous professional and civic organizations. He was the recipient of many honors and awards including teacher of the year at Jones Business College, Community Service, and Humanitarian Award from NAACP and the Foundation Award at Florida Community College. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church for 40 plus years. He helped so many students and employees over the years. He was loved by so many people including family, friends, and acquaintances. He will be missed by so many. He was always the life of the conversation and he never knew a stranger.

A memorial service will be held on June 20, 2020, at 11:00 AM in Christ Episcopal Church, 400 San Juan Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082.

Donations may be made in memoriam to; Christ Episcopal Church and/or to Community Hospice Anne & Donald McGraw Center for Caring, 4715 Worrall Way Jacksonville, FL 32224

