Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guerry Funeral Home - Macclennny
420 East Macclenny Ave
Macclenny, FL 32063
904-259-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Cornealy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter I. Cornealy

Add a Memory
Walter I. Cornealy Obituary
Cornealy
Mr. Walter I. Cornealy, age 96, of Middleburg, FL passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, at Upstate Community Hospice Home, Landrum, SC. He is survived by his daughter, Janice C. Brummett of Moore, SC; his son, Carl L. Cornealy of Jacksonville, FL; his step-son, Max A. Walker of Jacksonville, FL; his grandsons, Jason T. Brummett of Belmont, NC and Kevin W. Brummett of Houston, TX; his sister, Eleanor C. Young of Ogunquit, ME.; as well as by 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. His wife of 61 years, Adeline Williams Cornealy, passed away in 2007 and his step-daughter, Rhonda G. Holt, passed away in 2012. Born in Kennebunkport, ME in 1923, he served in the U.S. Navy for the entirety of WW II and then worked in Federal Civil Service at NAS Jacksonville for over 30 years before retiring to enjoy travel, golf, and gardening. He was an active member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Jacksonville, Orange Park, and Starke, FL for over 60 years serving in many capacities and then continuing various volunteer activities until a few years before his death.
There will be a visitation at Guerry Funeral Home in Macclenny, FL from 12 to 2 PM on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, followed by a graveside service and interment at 3 PM, beside his wife, at Taylor Cemetery in Taylor, FL.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -