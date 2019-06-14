Home

Walter James Hedley

Walter James Hedley Obituary
HEDLEY
Walter James Hedley, a resident of Cypress Village, Jacksonville, FL, since 1999, passed away June 5, 2019. He was born May 14, 1925, in Yonkers, NY, graduated from New York University and served twice in the US Air Force. Retired in 1986 as a Vice President from Pitney Bowes.
Walter is predeceased by Helen (Jo) his wife of 64 years, and a sister. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Private services were held at Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra with interment to follow in Chatham, MA. Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens.
Donations may be made to your .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019
