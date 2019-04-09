Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Walter Okay Purdy Obituary
PURDY
Funeral service for Mr. Walter Okay Purdy will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:30PM in the Daysprings Baptist Church, 5654 Dunn Avenue.
He was employed by the United States Postal Services where he retired with over 38 years of dedicated services. His daughter, Karen preceded him in death. Walter is survived by his loving spouse, Jessie Mae Purdy; children, Leroy, Cynthia, Kimberly and KaSharon; grandchildren, Walter, Jarrett, Bert, Michael and Lamonte; and a host of loving relatives and many friends. Visitation will be in the mortuary Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2-5 PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 9, 2019
