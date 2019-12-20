Home

Walter Robert Murphy, 82, of East Jordan, MI died peacefully on December 17, 2019. Walter was born September 9, 1937, in East Jordan, MI, the son of Archable and Georgia (Parsons) Murphy. After meeting the love of his life, Pauline, they settled in Standale. Walt became a member of the Grand Rapids Masonic Lodge 34 as well as many other civic organizations. He was very giving of himself and his time. He retired in 1999 from CSX railroad in Jacksonville, FL, where he enjoyed four decades of dispatching trains. Perhaps nothing made Walt more proud than being a grandfather as he doted on his grandchildren every chance he could. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Archable and Georgia, and his sister, Pat Kay. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Pauline; 5 children: Kim Stewart, Michael Murphy, Maureen (Eric) Murphy Richardson, Patrick (Lisa) Murphy, Mary (Robert) Lawrence; 15 grandchildren: Steven, Beth, Nicholas, Peter, Siena, Maya, Zachary, Sarah, Stacey, Heather, Christina, Douglas, Katie, Aaron, Jennifer; many great-grandchildren; siblings: Wayne (Delores) Murphy and Linda Murphy; and his niece: Shannon (Joe) Murphy. Cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday (DEC 27) at Heritage Life Story Funeral Home – Alt & Shawmut Hills Chapel, 2120 Lake Michigan Dr., N.W., Grand Rapids, MI, with a reception to follow with food and refreshments. Visit Walter's personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com where you may read his Life Story, archive a favorite memory or photo, and sign his online guestbook. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan. Arrangements by Betzler & Thompson Life Story Funeral Home, 60900 Michigan 40, Paw Paw, MI (269) 657-3870
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
