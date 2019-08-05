|
Walter (Wally) S. Hurlbert, October 28, 1923, to August 1, 2019, 95, passed away on August 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Walter was a loving and generous husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. Walter was a Firefighter with the City of Jacksonville and retired after 35 years of service. Walter was Jacksonville's Oldest Living Firefighter. Walter served in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He was also a 32nd-degree mason. He was predeceased by his wife June Mathews Hurlbert, of 65 years, and six brothers Gordon. He is survived by his two daughters Melanie Jones(Robert) and Leslie Hasbrouck(John), son George Hurlbert(Linda), brother James Donald Hurlbert(Lenora), five grandchildren John, Toni, Brock, Ashley, and Travis, and five great-grandchildren Gianna, John, Waylon, Skylar, and Savanna)who affectionately call him "Poppy"), and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service at 6615 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL, 32211. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11 am at Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service. Elder William Anderson will be officiating. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Patterson Funeral Service Reception Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Walter's name to the Jacksonville Retired Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 8896, Jacksonville, Florida 32239.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019