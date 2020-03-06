Home

North Jacksonville Baptist Chr
8531 N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
North Jacksonville Baptist Church
8531 N. Main Street
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:30 PM
North Jacksonville Baptist Church
8531 N. Main Street
Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
Walter S. Mooneyhan


1925 - 2020
Mooneyhan
Walter S. Mooneyhan, 94, passed away on March 4, 2020. He was born to James and Susan Mooneyhan on May 31, 1925 in Elliot, South Carolina. He served in the United States Army with honors during World War II in the Asiatic Pacific Theater from 1944 to January 1946. Prior to moving to Callahan, Florida he owned and operated Burton and Co. Electronics in Jacksonville, which later became Discount Electronics in Callahan, Florida. Walter was a member of North Jacksonville Baptist Church and Riverside Masonic Lodge #266. Survivors include his wife of 73 years: Thelma; Two wonderful sons: Mark (Karen) and Jeff Mooneyhan; six grandchildren: Rebecca LaCroix, Ryan Mooneyhan, Mandy Revels, Ashley Ragland, Kara Rhoden and Devin Mooneyhan; eight great grandchildren: Joey, Ryligh, Jeffrey, Parker, Saylor, Brantley, Emee and Bella and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, 8531 N. Main Street. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Due to a medical mishap, Walter became a paraplegic at the age of 41. He was highly respected and admired by his peers for his courageous battle with his disability over the past 53 years. Sherriff Dale Carson recognized Walter in 1984 for his meritorious service rendered to the Office of the Sherriff and the citizens of Jacksonville, Florida. Peeples Family Funeral Home is serving the Mooneyhan Family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020
