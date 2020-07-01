1/1
Wanda Combs
Combs
Wanda Combs, 68, of Yorktown, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 23, 1952, to the late James Reavis and Willa Mae Stafford Young. She married William Robert Combs on May 4, 1971, in Georgia.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda Combs, son James Merle (Juanita) Combs, grandchildren: Danyelle (Dustin Zielonka) Wilkes, Jarrod (Makayla Denning) Wilkes, and Landon Wilkes. She is also survived by her great-grandson Jackson Zielonka, her brothers Noah Dean (Jean) Young and Terry Lee (Janice) Young, and her good friend Rose Ann Stehling.
Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers James "Buddy" Young Jr., Enoch Young, and sister Marjorie Steedley.
Visitation will be Friday, July 3, 2020, from 2-4 pm at Massey Funeral Home and the Funeral Service will follow at 4 pm. Memorials can be given to the American Heart Association or donor's choice.
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX 361-564-2900. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
