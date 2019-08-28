Home

Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Forest Church of Christ
950 Edgewood Ave W
Jacksonville, FL
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Forest Church of Christ
950 Edgewood Ave W
Jacksonville, FL
Wanda Swearingen


1930 - 2019
Wanda Swearingen Obituary
Swearingen
Wanda J. (Rouse). A Jacksonville native born Feb. 21, 1930 passed away Aug. 26, 2019. She attended local schools beginning at Henry F. Kite elementary through Andrew Jackson High.
Employee of Southern Bell, she retired in 1986 with 30 years of service. Life member of the Telephone Pioneers. After retiring she was a Life Member of the University Hospital Auxiliary. A faithful member of the Lake Forest Church of Christ where she taught bible classes from pre-school age to adult ladies.
Proceeded in death – Husband, Sanford (Sam) after 58 years of marriage. Parents, Fred and Margret Rouse. Two sisters, Lorraine, Ann Hancock. Three brothers, Fred Jr., Kenneth, and Carl.
Survivors include – one son Sanford Jr (Ginger). Two grandsons, Jeremy, Josh (Natalie). One granddaughter, Amanda. Two great grandchildren Ava, Alivia. Two brothers, Paul (Judy) and Pete (Carol) Rouse. And a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Thursday Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 pm
Lake Forest Church of Christ
950 Edgewood Ave W Jax. Fl. 32208
Funeral Service: Aug. 30, 11:00 am
Lake Forest Church of Christ
Officiating: Ryan Frederick and Maynard Booher
Burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery
Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
