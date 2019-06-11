WUNDER-CANUPP

Funeral services for Wanda H. Canupp-Wunder, 67, who passed away on June 10, 2019, will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Dr. Terry Gore and Samuel Havelock officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Mrs. Canupp-Wunder was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She is the daughter of the late Harvey F. Canupp and Juanita M. Carter Canupp. She was a Master Hairstylist by trade for over 50 years and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School where she was very active with the class reunions. She was a member of Rainbows and the Shark Club. Survivors include her loving mother, Juanita M. Canupp; 1 sister, Shirley Wommack (Cecil); 2 aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; Also her beloved dogs, Princess Lillabell and Levi.

