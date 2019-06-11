Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
904-355-9545
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hewell and Sons Funeral Home (Northside) - Jacksonville
4747 Main St N
Jacksonville, FL 32206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Wunder-Canupp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Wunder-Canupp

Obituary Condolences

Wanda Wunder-Canupp Obituary
WUNDER-CANUPP
Funeral services for Wanda H. Canupp-Wunder, 67, who passed away on June 10, 2019, will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 with Dr. Terry Gore and Samuel Havelock officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service at the funeral home. Mrs. Canupp-Wunder was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She is the daughter of the late Harvey F. Canupp and Juanita M. Carter Canupp. She was a Master Hairstylist by trade for over 50 years and was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School where she was very active with the class reunions. She was a member of Rainbows and the Shark Club. Survivors include her loving mother, Juanita M. Canupp; 1 sister, Shirley Wommack (Cecil); 2 aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; Also her beloved dogs, Princess Lillabell and Levi.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 11 to June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now