Wilson
Waneta Marie Wilson, 80, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 24th, 2019 at her home in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
Marie "Mom" Wilson was born December 10th, 1938 in Green Castle, Indiana. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Thomas Jimmy Wilson and her son Tommy Dale Wilson.
She is survived by her son Thomas Wilson Jr. and daughter Mary Wilson-Haydt. Along with 5 Grandchildren, Ashley Wilson-Hall, Robert Wilson, Harley Wilson, Courtney Haydt, Trevor Haydt, and 1 Great Granddaughter, Luna Hall.
Service/Memorial to be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Camp Chowenwaw Park. 1517 Ball Road, Green Cove Springs, FL. 32043
Funeral Eulogy performed by Pastor Jeff Gatlin at 3 PM. Memorial will be held in Kiwita Nature Center. Service starts at 11 AM and ends when finished. Covered dish Welcome Dinner and overnight accommodations available. Contact Tom Wilson for more info (904)497-5078
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019