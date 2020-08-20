Copeland
Warner Douglas Copeland, age 51, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at Community Hospice surrounded by his family. Warner was born in Decatur, AL on May 13th, 1969 to Don and Glynda Copeland. Warner lived in Jacksonville and Orange Park Florida. He graduated from Orange Park High School and played JV and Varsity football. Warner attended college in Gainesville, FL, and never missed a Gator Football game in 20+ years.
He met the love of his life, Lynn Rutherford Copeland in Gainesville. The two were married in November of 1994. Together for 25 years, they were blessed with five children. In 2016 Warner became an "Opa" to his first granddaughter.
Warner was actively involved in coaching his children's soccer and football teams in the Julington Creek Community. He enjoyed competing in fishing and golf tournaments as well as being an avid dart and pool player. Most of his weekends were spent boating or at the beach with his family.
Warner was a successful businessman and entrepreneur. His career began at his family's business Labels Systems International. After the sale of the family business, he became an entrepreneur developing start-up companies in the paper and label industry. Warner was a great family man, business associate, and friend.
He is survived by his parents Glynda and Donald Copeland, brother Troy Copeland, wife Lynn Rutherford Copeland, children Austin, Bailey, Carter, Cassidy, and Aiden, granddaughter Blakely, and many more loving family members.
A private celebration of life will be held on August 27th for the family and friends of Warner Copeland. A virtual recording of the service will also be posted on Facebook for those who cannot attend.
The family would like to thank the excellent staff at Community Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Boys and Girls Club of America.
