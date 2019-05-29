|
Warren Jennings Atkinson Jr., age 81, passed away on May 4, 2019 at 4:54 am. He was born and lived in Jacksonville, FL. all his life. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1957. He was survived by his son,(Mark C Atkinson), daughter (Laurie Lee Roden), sister (Joyce Ray), and 3 grandchildren. He was married for 30 years to Mary Lee Anderson who passed away in 2013. They were divorced prior to her passing. A memorial service will be held for family and close friends.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 29 to May 30, 2019