Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
4801 San Jose Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Waunell Gaskins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waunell Gaskins


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Waunell Gaskins Obituary
Gaskins
Waunell Dobbs Gaskins, 80, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on January 17, 1939 in Raiford, Florida to Clyde Dobbs and Eunice Crawford Dobbs. Waunell lived in Jacksonville for over 60 years and was a faithful member of the 1st Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Samuel B. Gaskins, III; daughter, Sharon Barnard (James); son, Samuel B. Gaskins IV (Beth); sisters, Bobbie Cooey and Cheryl Ann Spillers (Tom); grandchildren, Matthew Barnard, Taylor Barnard, Samuel R. Gaskins and Janna Gaskins; great-grandchild, Peyton Barnard; several nieces, nephews and other wonderful relatives and friends.
Graveside service is 11:30 AM on Friday November 22, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Donations can be made to Community Hospice in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waunell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -