Gaskins
Waunell Dobbs Gaskins, 80, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born on January 17, 1939 in Raiford, Florida to Clyde Dobbs and Eunice Crawford Dobbs. Waunell lived in Jacksonville for over 60 years and was a faithful member of the 1st Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Samuel B. Gaskins, III; daughter, Sharon Barnard (James); son, Samuel B. Gaskins IV (Beth); sisters, Bobbie Cooey and Cheryl Ann Spillers (Tom); grandchildren, Matthew Barnard, Taylor Barnard, Samuel R. Gaskins and Janna Gaskins; great-grandchild, Peyton Barnard; several nieces, nephews and other wonderful relatives and friends.
Graveside service is 11:30 AM on Friday November 22, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Donations can be made to Community Hospice in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, 904-744-8422, www.corey-kerlin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019