Earle
Wayne Milton Earle, 64, of Lake Station, Indiana passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He is survived by his daughters Kandis Earle and Ashley Earle, his brother Neil (Janie) Earle, his sister-in-law Terry Earle and his sister Linda (Don) Coy. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Earle; his brother Brian (Terry) Earle; and his parents William Stanley and Audrey Earle. Wayne was born on January 10, 1956 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a loving son, father, husband, sibling and friend who devoted his life to helping others. He was also a skilled pipefitter who worked in this trade for over 30 years. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Crown Cremation Services. Due to the current environment, a memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Friends and family will be notified of these arrangements.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 5 to May 6, 2020.