Deadwyler

Wayne Harris Deadwyler, age 82, lost his battle with cancer on June 26, 2019. Wayne was a native of Columbus, GA, and served in the US Marines from 1954-1958. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 101 and the Shriners. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Deadwyler.

He is survived by his wife; Lelanda Davis, daughters, Teresa F. Burgh (Larry, Sr.) and Cathy McAlearney (Steve), five grandchildren, Larry T Burgh Jr. (Karen), Cary Wayne Brugh (Amanda), Justin M. Brugh (Kendra), Josh S. McAlearney and Shaun A. McAlearney, six great-grandchildren, Jonathan Brugh, Jacob Brugh, Jeffrey Brugh, Katherine Brugh, Kelsey Brugh and Jordan Brugh and several nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32221 with Pastor Bronson Clemens and Larry Brugh, Jr. officiating followed by interment in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens with US Marine Honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:30 – 11:00 am Monday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Community Hospice of North East Florida.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 27 to June 29, 2019