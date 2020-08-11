Wayne Johnson

Johnson
Wayne P. Johnson, a life long resident of Jacksonville, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was pre deceased by his wife, Randi A. Johnson, parents Hubert and Patricia Johnson and his sister Sandra Johnson. He is survived by a daughter Jennifer Johnson Giraldi and grandsons Vincent and Rocco Giraldi. He is also survived by a brother Bruce D. Johnson. He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School, class of 1966. He retired after 23+ years of service as a Fireman at Jacksonville Beach FD, with the rank of Lieutenant. He was beloved by his family and will be greatly missed. A private memorial service will be held. Please visit www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
to leave words of comfort for the family. Arrangements under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207, (904)-737-7171.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com