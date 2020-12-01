1/1
Wayne W. Guthrie
1926 - 2020
Guthrie
Wayne W. Guthrie, 94, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Blvd., with Fr. Michael J. Larkin as Celebrant. A Vigil Service will be held at 5:30 pm on Thursday, December 3rd in the Southside chapel of George H. Hewell & Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., also to be officiated by Fr. Larkin.
Wayne was born in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania to Russell & Elizabeth McCorkle Guthrie. A longtime Jacksonville resident, Wayne & his wife, Betty, were long-standing & faithful members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church – where he served as an usher for many years. Among his favorite things to do in his spare time was working in his yard and watching the Pittsburg Steelers & Jaguars play football. He also enjoyed history and puzzles. Wayne was retired from Oscar G. Carlstedt. Co of Jacksonville, where he worked for over 50 years and was the Merchandise Manager.
Wayne was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Lichius & a brother, Wesley Guthrie. He is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 70+ years, Betty M. Guthrie; his daughter, Diane Burdorf (husband, Ed); his son, Bruce Guthrie (wife, Terry); his 3 grandchildren Jessica Charlton, Brian Burdorf (wife, Bonnie) & Hunter Guthrie; his 2 great-grandchildren Chani & Dax Charlton & his siblings Marion Miller, Russell Guthrie & Carla Whithead. He is also survived by many extended family members, church family & friends.
Flowers are welcome, however, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Guthrie's name to Heartland Hospice, 8130 Baymeadows Way W., Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Vigil
05:30 PM
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hewell and Son Funeral Home
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
