JOHNSON

Weldon "Bing" C. Johnson passed away suddenly on April 8, 2019. Survivors are his beloved wife Carol C. Johnson, sister-in-law Margie Johnson and nephews Michael Johnson, David Johnson and Stephen (Jenny) Johnson. Bing was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Guy Johnson.

Bing saw and lived his life seeing the good and beauty in people and our world. He loved his wife, their puppies and all his family; heart and soul. He loved Christ and his church. He loved all the students at the Jacksonville middle schools where he taught for over 30 years.

Bing brought beauty and happiness into this world and always believed that humanity could be better than we were and made that a reality in the lives of those he knew and those he randomly met in his travels. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends who loved him for the big and wonderful heart he gave us.

Please join us in a celebration of Bing's life on May 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at San Jose Episcopal Church located at 7423 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32217. Bing loved flowers, as they represent the beauty of life and our world. As such, the family would love to see the church filled with flowers on May 9th to make Bing smile.

We love you Bing, and you left this world better than it was when you found it. God Bless you.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 3 to May 5, 2019