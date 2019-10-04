|
WOODALL
Weldon Eugene aka "John" aka "Woody" Woodall passed away at Westminster of St. Augustine on September 30, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Weldon is survived by his wife, Betty Woodall; his son, Michael Woodall (Flo); grandchildren, Angie Walsh (Dan), Jon Woodall (Ashley), Alicia Kivlin (Mike), Brooke Woodall; great grandchildren, Aidan Walsh, Collins, Sadie and William Kivlin; sisters, Pat Abernathy and Darlene Davis and brothers, Ken and Billy Woodall.
He was born in White, GA, on January 15, 1932 to William Harry and Eunice Lee (Brown) Woodall; he was one of 12 children. He served 4 years in the Air Force, stationed in Japan and finishing his tour at Ft. Meade, MD. He began his construction career as an estimator's assistant before starting John Woody, Inc. in 1979. His JWI legacy continues to this day with his son, grandson and grandson-in-law at the helm.
He was a legend in his field, a devoted friend and a loving father and grandfather. He will be missed by many, but all find comfort in knowing Woody is finally at peace.
Family and friends will celebrate Woody's life on Saturday, October 12th at 11 a.m. at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please donate to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32257 or .
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019