STALLWORTH
Wendy Ann Wilder Stallworth earned her wings on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Stallworth, Jr. and children, Kamryn and Kourtnie, father Fred Wilder, Sr., brother Fred Wilder Jr, sister Monica (Corey) Porter of Canton, sister Adreona Wilder and a host of relatives and relatives.
Viewing Saturday 3-7 pm, September 26, 2020, at Soldiers For Christ, 301 Druid St, Jacksonville, FL 32254.
Services entrusted to Weston's Mortuary, 3027 N. Myrtle Ave, Jacksonville, FL 904-356-9955.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com