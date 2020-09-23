1/1
Wendy Ann Wilder Stallworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STALLWORTH
Wendy Ann Wilder Stallworth earned her wings on September 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Stallworth, Jr. and children, Kamryn and Kourtnie, father Fred Wilder, Sr., brother Fred Wilder Jr, sister Monica (Corey) Porter of Canton, sister Adreona Wilder and a host of relatives and relatives.
Viewing Saturday 3-7 pm, September 26, 2020, at Soldiers For Christ, 301 Druid St, Jacksonville, FL 32254.
Services entrusted to Weston's Mortuary, 3027 N. Myrtle Ave, Jacksonville, FL 904-356-9955.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weston's Mortuary
3027 N Myrtle Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 356-9955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved