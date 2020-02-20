|
|
Corley
Mr. Wesley Corley (93) slept away peacefully on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Sat., Feb. 22 at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 2010 Westmont St., Rev. Dr. Jonathan Blackburn, Pastor. Mr. Corley will rest for loved ones and friends on (TODAY) Fri., Feb 21 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Jerusalem Cemetery. Services from the Heart arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020