REED
Weymouth "Bud" Warren Reed went into the presence of Jesus August 11, 2020 at the age of 78. Bud was the son of Lois Violet Weymouth and Charles Stanley Reed of Jacksonville.
Bud graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard as a radioman. In USCG Reserves, he pursued a career in the dental industry in sales for 45 years, retiring due to health from Patterson Dental Supply.
His first love was the LORD serving in church and community. The Reed home was one of hospitality. Traits were encourager, giving, faithful, dedicated, sacrificial, hard-working and determined. He was ordained a deacon in 1975 and taught Sunday School for over 30 years Bud was an active member with First Coast Baptist Church until health intervened.
Bud was past President of the Jacksonville Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. Member and past Board member Southern Genealogists Exchange Society (SGES) and other genealogy societies.
His earthly love was his blended family of seven children and dog "Willow". Bud was predeceased by his parents, Lois and Stan and grandson Jeremy Glen Ford. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Reed, his sister Marilyn Wood and his seven children: Lori Reed, Sudbury, Canada; Scott Reed (Angie) St. Augustine; Stephen Reed(Carla) Lake Asbury; Angel Scarborough(Mike) Atlantic Beach; Ginger Harris(Karma); Cola Bailey(Stephen)Apollo Beach; Beth Leach(Terry) Newport, NC; 15 Grandchildren: 12 great grandchildren +4 expectant; eight nephews and numerous other family and friends here and in glory. Special mention is Jerry Swartz, Doug Masterton and Maynard family.
Services handled by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home at 7242 Normandy Blvd. Jax. FL. Viewing Friday, Aug.14th 5pm-7pm; Sat., Aug. 15th at 10AM Celebration of Life- First Coast Baptist, 7587 Blanding Blvd, Officiants: Pastor Richard Edwards and Pastor Robert Riley. Virtual service available on Saturday at 10am Facebook Live on First Coast Baptist Church Facebook website. In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Coast Baptist Church or Sons of the American Revolution.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com