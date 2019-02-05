|
|
JOHNSON
W.H. (Sammy) Johnson, a lifelong resident of Hilliard, Fl. passed away on 02/02/2019.
Mr. Johnson retired from Western-Southern Insurance Company after 32 years of service, and was an Army Veteran.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years Elaine Johnson, 5 Daughters Carrie (Mark) Young, Jessamy (Dean) Ellsworth, Trilby Smith, Brenda Varnes, and Amanda (Rick) Bridges, a sister Carrie Summerall, 14 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Feb.6, 2019 @ 2:p.m. in First Baptist Churchin Hilliard, with Rev. Josh Tillman officiating. Visitation will be held at the church 1 Hr. prior to service. Interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Hilliard.
In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Jacksonville City Rescue Mission, , or Community Hospice of N.E. Florida.
Condolences may be expressed at www.callahanfh.com. Arrangements under the direction and care of Ellis & Charlotte McAninch, Callahan Funeral Home, Inc.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 5, 2019