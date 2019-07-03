|
|
REYNOLDS
W.I. "Bill" Reynolds, of Crescent City, FL, passed away June 18, 2019, at 84 years of age. As a 30 yr veteran of the US Navy, he was afforded opportunities to experience many diverse cultures and situations. Bill was an active member of Masonic Lake Lodge #72, Lake Como Community Association, attended Lake Como Community of Hope, annual Navy Hurricane Hunter Reunions, and supporter of many other civic associations. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and hunting. Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wayne; wife and mother of their children, "Emily" Nash Reynolds; wife, Reta Martin Reynolds; partner, Joan May; and daughter, Laura Reynolds Fox. He is survived by her son, Rick Reynolds; daughter, Helen Reynolds Sullivan, and son-in-law Phil Sullivan, all of Jax., FL; and granddaughter, Emily Fox of Wilmington, NC. A remembrance of Bill's life was held at Lake Lodge #72, June 30 @ 3:00 pm, with Military Honors internment services at Jacksonville National Cemetery on July 1 @ 11:30 am.
Arrangements through Cedar Bay Funeral Home 904-714-1110 www.cedarbayfuneralhome.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 4, 2019